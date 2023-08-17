Home States Odisha

Seven arrested for blackmailing Odisha college student, forcing her to commit suicide

As per police sources, the 21-year-old victim  from Koliatha village was studying Plus Three science in a college nearby. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mahanga police on Wednesday arrested seven persons including a 22-year-old girl in connection with the death of a Plus Three student who allegedly committed suicide after one of her female friends clicked her obscene photos and shared them with her male friends.

The accused are Susant Nayak of Basudevpur, Abhijit Samal, Satyjit Prusty of Banapur, Manas Ranjan Sahu of Meripur, Mahesh Prasad Bal, Digbijay Sahu of Koliatha within Mahanga police limits and Prajnaparamita Mishra of Gadamadhupur within Jenapur police limits in Jajpur.

As per police sources, the 21-year-old victim  from Koliatha village was studying Plus Three science in a college nearby.  Prajnaparamita, the principal accused, had visited the deceased’s house when some guests had arrived there with a marriage proposal.

The accused helped the victim wear a saree and had taken some nude pictures of her which she later shared with her male friends.After getting the photos, Prajnaparamita’s male friends started blackmailing the victim. They even forced her to enter into physical relationship with them. Unable to bear the torture, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree from a ceiling fan in her house on July 8 morning.

“After our daughter’s suicide, we checked her mobile phone and found Susant Nayak and Manas Sahu were chatting with her over her obscene photos following which I filed an FIR in Mahanga police station,” said the deceased’s father Manoj Kumar Panda.

Acting on the FIR, an investigation was conducted and the accused persons arrested, said Mahanga IIC, Bijay Kumar Mallik.

