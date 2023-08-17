Woman dies after being dragged into river by crocodile in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 35-year-old woman lost her life after being mauled by a crocodile in Birupa river in Bari area of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Jyotsnarani Jena of Palatpur village under Amathapur gram panchayat.

Sources said Jyotsnarani had gone to Birupa river in the morning to take bath. After washing her clothes, she was bathing in the river when a crocodile exploded out of water and grabbed her with its jaws. The woman tried to fight off the reptile but was dragged deep into water.

Horrified locals present on the river bank stood there helplessly as Jyotsnarani was mauled by the crocodile. Some even saw the reptile feasting on her body at the other end of the river.On being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. After a few minutes, the woman’s mutilated body was recovered from the river. Eyewitnesses said the crocodile had eaten away a major portion of the body.

Later, a team of forest officials reached the spot for investigation. Using a public address system, they warned the villagers against going near the river until the crocodile was captured.Bayree ranger Aviram Jena said the Forest department provided Rs 60,000 to deceased’s family for her funeral expenses.

“As per rule, Rs 6 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. The rest amount will be given after proper documentation,” Jena added.Sources said the incident has triggered panic in the area as local residents depend on the river for their daily needs.

