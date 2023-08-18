BJP protests doc crunch, police action in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of BJP workers from Mayurbhanj district took out a rally on Thursday protesting police action where cases were registered against more than 10 party workers recently who opposed poor quality renovation work of Bangiriposi Community Health Centre taken up under 5T. The protesters also raised slogans against the BJD Government alleging its failure to provide minimum healthcare facilities to patients in the CHC due to doctor vacancies since long.

BJP district president Kandra Soren said the BJD government has failed to provide adequate doctors to cater to the healthcare issues in Bangiriposi CHC. “Only two out of 12 doctors are on duty at the CHC while other positions are vacant since long. This is disheartening as five PHCs run under the CHC and people from across the 19 GPs and adjoining areas are dependent on the CHC,” Soren said.

He further said the doctors who serve in PHCs are made to visit CHC two to three days on rotation. “No specialists are engaged in the CHC. The 16-bed facility registers more than 300 patients but in the absence of doctors, most are forced to go to private clinics,” he added.

The district police too acts as per the BJD government and if opposition party workers raise voice for genuine demands, they book cases against them, the BJP leader alleged. On the day, Soren met officials of Bangiriposi police station to withdraw cases against the party workers.

BARIPADA: Hundreds of BJP workers from Mayurbhanj district took out a rally on Thursday protesting police action where cases were registered against more than 10 party workers recently who opposed poor quality renovation work of Bangiriposi Community Health Centre taken up under 5T. The protesters also raised slogans against the BJD Government alleging its failure to provide minimum healthcare facilities to patients in the CHC due to doctor vacancies since long. BJP district president Kandra Soren said the BJD government has failed to provide adequate doctors to cater to the healthcare issues in Bangiriposi CHC. “Only two out of 12 doctors are on duty at the CHC while other positions are vacant since long. This is disheartening as five PHCs run under the CHC and people from across the 19 GPs and adjoining areas are dependent on the CHC,” Soren said. He further said the doctors who serve in PHCs are made to visit CHC two to three days on rotation. “No specialists are engaged in the CHC. The 16-bed facility registers more than 300 patients but in the absence of doctors, most are forced to go to private clinics,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The district police too acts as per the BJD government and if opposition party workers raise voice for genuine demands, they book cases against them, the BJP leader alleged. On the day, Soren met officials of Bangiriposi police station to withdraw cases against the party workers.