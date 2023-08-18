Illegal sand mining flourishes in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Regardless of restrictions, illegal sand mining continues unabated on the beds of Bahuda and Rushikulya rivers at various places in Ganjam right under the nose of the district administration. Most of the violators are from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh (AP). Sources said as sand mining is banned in AP, traders of the neighbouring state have engaged the local mafia to lift sand clandestinely from the bed of Bahuda at Chikiti and Ghodahada in Digapahandi besides Rushikulya in Purusottampur and Aska.

The illegal practice is rampant in Chikiti as it is situated on Odisha-AP border. Rampant excavation of sand from the bed of Bahuda, which passes through several villages in Chikiti, has caused extensive erosion on the river banks, posing danger to the locals. Despite ban on use of earth-movers, the mafia often engage JCB machines to lift sand.

Hundreds of tractor-trolleys can be seen lifting sand from the river bed with the help of earth-movers during dusk almost everyday. Later, the sand is dumped in open fields only to be reloaded on heavy trucks during the dawn. The sand-laden trucks then head to AP taking the village roads to avoid the check gate at Girisola border.

Sources said the illegal excavation has become rampant due to growing demand for sand in AP. The worst-hit villages are Maisanpur, Nuagada, Patharachudi, Badabaragaon, Bhimpur and Khariaguda villages in Chikiti. Locals alleged that the illegal practice thrives due to the nexus between some local officials and the sand mafia.

Recently, residents of Tanhar village in Sheragada block urged the Ganjam collector to stop illegal sand lifting from Rushikulya riverbed after the embankments got weakened. However, no tangible action was taken. Contacted, Digapahandi tehsildar Sipak Patra said using earth-movers to dig river banks is illegal. Action will be initiated against those lifting sand illegally. Fines will also be imposed on violators.

