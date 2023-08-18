LOPAR over Bay of Bengal to trigger rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on Thursday and under its influence most places in Odisha are expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities are likely to occur at most places in the state on Friday. The national weather forecaster has issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places in Khurda, Puri and 17 other districts during the period.

“Under the influence of the system many places received rainfall on Thursday. Heavy rainfall will occur in parts of the state for the next two days,” said a scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. The system’s intensity is expected to reduce from Saturday onwards, he said.

Meanwhile, Khurda received 78 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. Keonjhar received 67.8 mm rainfall, Puri 62.2 mm and Bhubaneswar 56.2 mm during the period. Odisha has received 66 per cent deficit rainfall between August 10 and 16. The fresh spell of rains is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit in the state.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity are likely to prevail at a few places in the state till August 22 morning, said the regional Met office. The rainfall activity is expected to give a boost to agricultural activity in state Private weather forecaster Skymet said the low pressure will likely move inland over states of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Active monsoon conditions will prevail over eastern parts and adjacent central parts of the country. Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, said Skymet. Break monsoon conditions prevailed in the last 10 days. Rainfall activity was limited to the hilly region of north India and along the foothills of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, sub Himalayan West Bengal and north-east India, it said.

