Odisha govt’s roadmap for development in rural areas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has prepared a five-year roadmap for infrastructure development in rural areas by implementing several long-term projects. This was informed by principal secretary of Rural Development department Sanjay Singh during a meeting with a team of officials from Jharkhand headed by his counterpart Ajay Singh.

The Odisha team explained several key projects of the state government including Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Biju Setu Yojana and their impact on the ground. The Jharkhand team was informed that in the 2023-24 budget, Rs 1,900 crore was allocated for the construction of 526 new bridge projects under Biju Setu Yojana while Rs 2,071 crore was provided for 6,000 km long roads under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

Similarly, around Rs 2,000 crore was allocated as the state’s share of 40 per cent for the construction of over 17,500 roads under the project. Besides, the Jharkhand team was also informed on how to focus on use of new technology, and steps to ensure quality and maintenance have changed the scenario of rural Odisha.

