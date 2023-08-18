Odisha police defuse IED planted years ago amid resurgence of Maoist violence in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the resurgence of Maoist violence in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the Rourkela police recently detected an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) from a forest location at the remote Topadihi area of Sundargarh side of the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

However, discounting apprehension of the Maoist operatives trying to renew their presence in Sundargarh side of the border, the police claimed the IED appeared to be old and planted years ago.

Sources said the IED was detected four days ago during a search operation by a team of the Koida police station and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel without involving the CRPF. They said the IED was defused safely.

Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Swaraj Debata on Friday clarified that the IED was not planted along the railway tracks but on a forest route at Topadihi along the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

He said it appeared the IED was planted several years ago and the IED came to notice of the search party after the upper soil layer got washed away due to recent heavy rains.

He said no fresh movement of the Maoists has been noticed in bordering pockets of the Bonai sub-division.

ROURKELA: Amid the resurgence of Maoist violence in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the Rourkela police recently detected an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) from a forest location at the remote Topadihi area of Sundargarh side of the Odisha-Jharkhand border. However, discounting apprehension of the Maoist operatives trying to renew their presence in Sundargarh side of the border, the police claimed the IED appeared to be old and planted years ago. Sources said the IED was detected four days ago during a search operation by a team of the Koida police station and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel without involving the CRPF. They said the IED was defused safely.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bonai Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Swaraj Debata on Friday clarified that the IED was not planted along the railway tracks but on a forest route at Topadihi along the Odisha-Jharkhand border. He said it appeared the IED was planted several years ago and the IED came to notice of the search party after the upper soil layer got washed away due to recent heavy rains. He said no fresh movement of the Maoists has been noticed in bordering pockets of the Bonai sub-division.