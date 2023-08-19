200 Parbati Giri mega LI projects completed in Odisha: DC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has so far completed 200 Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation projects and 49 more are under construction to cover irrigation facilities to 3.24 lakh hectare croplands.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary in the Water Resources Department Anu Garg on Friday reviewed the implementation of the Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation projects. The projects were launched in 2011-12 to provide irrigation to the croplands inside or outside irrigation commands which were deprived of flow of water.

Official sources said so far 200 schemes have been completed and 49 are under construction through Parbati Giri 1.0 and Parbati Giri 2.0 clusters of projects covering 3.24 lakh hectares of ayacut through mega lift pumping and pressurised irrigation system. Besides, to monitor day to day operation of completed schemes and timely operation of ongoing schemes, IT-enabled project management techniques, a GIS-based management information system is being developed with the help of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) under the 5T initiative.

Official sources said the development of the MIS is in the completion stage and the portal will soon be dedicated to the officers of the department for ease of supervision and to the general public. Similarly, another satellite-based GIS application is also being developed for mapping irrigation commands, water bodies created by the Water Resources department starting from major reservoirs to check dams, all assets in the irrigation commands including dams, barrages, canals with structures, river and canal embankments, irrigation roads and buildings. This will create an inventory of assets in an organised manner for the operation and maintenance of the assets under the name “Odisha Jal Sampad”.

