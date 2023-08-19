Expelled BJD leader in soup over spouse’s job in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Expelled BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak is in the grip of a fresh controversy with his wife facing an allegation of getting a job at Gokan High School using a fake educational certificate.

In a public petition filed by locals with Cuttack collector on May 15 this year, it was alleged Nayak’s wife Nilima Patra who works as an assistant teacher (TGT, Arts) in the school had submitted a fake BEd certificate of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh during regularisation of service. The collector had forwarded the petition to Cuttack district education officer (DEO), Krushna Chandra Nayak with a direction to conduct a probe into the allegation.

But, as no probe was initiated, locals had submitted a petition to the DEO on May 26 threatening to stage a dharna in front of his office if no step was taken within seven days. With authorities failing to do so within seven days, locals once again staged a dharna in front of the DEO’s office on June 6. They alleged the DEO was trying to protect Nilima under Nayak’s influence.

Later, following another agitation, Krushna on July 18 wrote a letter to the controller of examinations of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University to verify the genuineness of Nilima’s BEd certificate. Though over a month has passed, verification of Nilima’s certificate is yet to be conducted. Locals said they suspect this matter too has been suppressed. Krushna said he would send a reminder to the university and seek a report as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a special team of police headed by additional SP, Cuttack Krushna Prasad Patnaik on Friday grilled Nayak at Mahanga police station for more than one hour. The police team which had also visited the victim’s village had quizzed Gokan High School headmaster Susant Nayak.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter from different angles. All the parties will be questioned in connection with the incident. Necessary action will be initiated based on the investigation report,” said, SP, Cuttack (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda.

