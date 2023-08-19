Mahanga MLA should be probed: Opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition on Friday demanded former minister and BJD MLA Pratap Jena be brought under the purview of investigation in the Mahanga minor girl death case.BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged Jena's hand in suppressing the girl's death. The former panchayat samiti chairman of Mahanga Sarat Nayak, who was expelled from BJD after an audio clip of him talking to the mother of the dead girl went viral in social media, is a close associate of the former minister, she stated. Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra also targeted the state government over the issue and said every time the role of a BJD leader is questioned in any such incident, it is suppressed. Stating this is not the first time such an incident has happened, Mishra alleged in many instances, the role of BJD leaders was suppressed in the past.