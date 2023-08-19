Home States Odisha

Mahanga MLA should be probed: Opposition

Stating this is not for the first time such an incident has happened, Mishra alleged in many instances, the role of BJD leaders were suppressed in the past.

Published: 19th August 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pratap Jena

BJD MLA Pratap Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition on Friday demanded former minister and BJD MLA Pratap Jena be brought under the purview of investigation in the Mahanga minor girl death case.BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged Jena’s hand in suppressing the girl’s death.

The former panchayat samiti chairman of Mahanga Sarat Nayak, who was expelled from BJD after an audio clip of him talking to the mother of the dead girl went viral in social media, is a close associate of the former minister, she stated.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra also targeted the state government over the issue and said every time the role of a BJD leader is questioned in any such incident, it is suppressed. Stating this is not the first time such an incident has happened, Mishra alleged in many instances, the role of BJD leaders was suppressed in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD MLA Pratap Jena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp