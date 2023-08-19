Home States Odisha

Man throws ink at Odisha Chief Minister's private secretary in Puri

BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray alleged that the man who allegedly hurled Ink at the IAS officer was a BJP man. The BJP denied the allegations.

Published: 19th August 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab from video tweeted by @manasrmangaraj

By PTI

PURI: A man threw ink at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's private secretary V K Pandian and Puri District Collector Samarth Verma in Satyabadi area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place while Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer also the 5T secretary was attending an event at Utkalmani Gopabandhu Smruti Mahavidyalaya in Satyabadi locality of Puri district.

The man who allegedly hurled ink at the IAS officers was identified as Bhaskar Sahoo, a resident of Haripur village under Kanas block in Satyabadi assembly segment area in the district.

The police overpowered Sahoo and detained him.

Immediately after the ink attack, Pandian went on meeting people and received their grievances while wearing the white shirt sprinkled with ink.

Earlier in the day, the 5T secretary visited several areas of Puri district.

Meanwhile, Satyabadi's BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray alleged that Sahoo was a BJP man and he threw ink targeting Pandian with political motive.

The BJP denied the allegations of Samantray and said that the saffron party does not believe in ink attack.

"We oppose Pandian's visit and we do it openly giving prior notice. None of our party men is involved in today's ink attack," a senior BJP leader said.

The 5T secretary, who is undertaking tours across Odisha on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hear the grievances of the people, had earlier faced black flag protests and egg attack in different places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik V K Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp