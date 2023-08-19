Odisha HC disposes of PIL on Moquim’s criminal appeal in loan scam case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday disposed of a PIL seeking intervention for expeditious disposal of the criminal appeal in which the conviction of Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim in a loan scam was stayed in an interim order on October 19, 2022.

The petition, filed by Dr Rabi Ranjan Sahoo, president of Cuttack Mahanagar Nagarik Mahasangha, and two others said the criminal appeal has been pending without further hearing for over nine months now. The petition also urged the court to declare criminal appeals arising out of convictions of MLAs and MPs being a continuation of a trial be disposed of within a period of six months.

But government advocate questioned the maintainability of the PIL on the ground that only one criminal appeal was mentioned in the petition. Patnaik argued for this purpose a PIL cannot be used as an instrument.

After hearing both sides, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said the high court had already constituted a special bench for hearing special categories of matters relating to politicians.

Expressing hope the matter will be ready for disposal within six months, the bench said, “In view of the above we do not find any necessity of passing further direction”.The Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar had sentenced Moquim to three years imprisonment after convicting him, in connection with the loan scam on September 29.

