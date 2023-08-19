Rs 1,075 crore worth mega pipe water plans in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Mega piped water projects worth over Rs 1,075 crore will be operational at various places in Puri district from December 2023.

5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of the projects during his visit to the district on Friday and asked the officials concerned to ensure the quality of work and timely completion. The mega pipe water projects are being implemented in Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Pipili, Delang, Puri, Gop and Satyabadi blocks.

Pandian further visited Kamaleswar temple in Krushnaprasad block and interacted with the sevayats, trustee members and general public for the development of the shrines along with better facilities for the devotees. He took suggestions on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and related pilgrim/tourist amenities and directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for development.

He discussed with the district administration regarding the livelihood of the Chandua workers at Pipili and directed them to prepare a development plan. Besides, he interacted with the college students in Puri and informed them regarding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s approval for the inclusion of 48 higher secondary schools and 35-degree colleges of the district under the 5T transformation programme at a cost of Rs 51.75 crore. During the day, he participated in the public grievance meetings at Pipili, Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri and Puri.

