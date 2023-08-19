Seven held with ganja and brown sugar in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Kalimela police arrested five people and seized 50 kg ganja besides 1.6 gm of brown sugar from their possession. As per police, during night patrolling on August 14, a team led by ASP Malkangiri Rahul Goel and SI Sujit Biswas intercepted a car near Pulimetla Chowk on NH-326 and found 50 kg ganja in it.

Police arrested two persons who were carrying the contraband and during their interrogation, they revealed the involvement of two more persons. Soon, those two were also arrested from Malkangiri bus stand while one was found to be in possession of brown sugar, informed Goel while speaking to media on Thursday night.

Later, one more accomplice of the four accused was nabbed from MV-66. All the accused have been forwarded to court on August 15, the ASP informed, adding, later two more sachets of brown sugar were also seized from another car the accused used.

“All procedures of NDPS Act, 1985 have been followed and a case registered in Kalimela police station under NDPS Act. SI Narendra Prasad Bhatra has been entrusted with the investigation of the case. Among the five accused, one belongs to Kalimela while two are from Pune in Maharashtra and the other two are from Karnataka. One more of their accomplice from Maharashtra is still at large, police said. Two cars, cash of Rs 1,46,600 and phones have been seized.

In another incident, the Excise Department on Friday seized 17 kg ganja and arrested two people. The arrests came during patrolling near MV-11 village in the early hours of Friday. The two accused have been identified as Nanda Khilla (19) of Tarlakota colony and Narendra Hantal of Nilimari village.

