Students, parents resent ‘humiliation’ by school teachers in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: More than 10 students including girls of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Boudh district, on Thursday, were allegedly made to stand outside their classes, in the open for their parents’ failure to turn up at the school meeting. This has triggered resentment among the students, guardians, and locals in the area.

Sources said the principal in charge of the school allegedly asked the students whose guardians missed the meeting, to stand outside their classes. Humiliated, the students informed their parents, who reached the school and discussed the matter with the principal. The parents condemned the incident and said such action will weaken the children’s morale.“We will send a written complaint to the district collector on this,” the aggrieved parents said.

Incidentally, the principal post is vacant and managed by an in-charge. He, however, denied to comment on the issue.In another incident that happened last week in Government High School at K. Nuagaon of Kandhamal district, a class six student Lipu Digal refused to return to school after allegedly being beaten up by the class teacher with a plastic pipe for failing to answer a question. His father had no option but to get a transfer certificate and shift him to another school.

Though the headmaster could not be contacted, other teachers in the school described the incident as normal. “Punishment is essential to make the students perfect,” the teachers said. Similarly, last month, after a standard 4 student of a private school in Paralakhemundi was allegedly undressed by a lady teacher for not doing homework, her parents lodged a complaint and admitted her to another institution. However, the matter was reportedly suppressed, sources said.

