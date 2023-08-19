Home States Odisha

Uproar marks CMC council meeting in Odisha

Mayor Subhas Singh assured them of initiating steps to redress their grievance.

Published: 19th August 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chaos ensued in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)’s 16th council meeting on Friday with Congress and BJP corporators alleging that the civic body showed undue favour towards a particular manpower outsourcing agency.

Protesting the decision of awarding works without tender to the proprietor of Swarna Devi Agency, whose husband is engaged as a ‘work sarkar’ in CMC, both Congress and BJP corporators staged a dharna demanding the corporation to stop showing undue favour to the particular agency. The opposition parties’ corporators further criticised the CMC authorities for encouraging corrupt practices with respect to the collection of taxes.

Though the civic body has suspended a tax collector on the charges of embezzling money collected by him in the form of different taxes, it is yet to recover the misappropriated money and initiate action against him. “Though there is no account on the expenditure of oil towards the operation of motor pumps, the civic body is not providing information under RTI Act,” they alleged.

Mayor Subhas Singh assured them of initiating steps to redress their grievance. Later, the corporators held discussions for solving different problems and issues in their respective wards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp