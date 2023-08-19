Uproar marks CMC council meeting in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chaos ensued in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)’s 16th council meeting on Friday with Congress and BJP corporators alleging that the civic body showed undue favour towards a particular manpower outsourcing agency.

Protesting the decision of awarding works without tender to the proprietor of Swarna Devi Agency, whose husband is engaged as a ‘work sarkar’ in CMC, both Congress and BJP corporators staged a dharna demanding the corporation to stop showing undue favour to the particular agency. The opposition parties’ corporators further criticised the CMC authorities for encouraging corrupt practices with respect to the collection of taxes.

Though the civic body has suspended a tax collector on the charges of embezzling money collected by him in the form of different taxes, it is yet to recover the misappropriated money and initiate action against him. “Though there is no account on the expenditure of oil towards the operation of motor pumps, the civic body is not providing information under RTI Act,” they alleged.

Mayor Subhas Singh assured them of initiating steps to redress their grievance. Later, the corporators held discussions for solving different problems and issues in their respective wards.

