5T secretary VK Pandian lays emphasis on Mission Shakti infrastructure during Puri visit

By Express News Service

PURI: Pucca buildings for Mission Shakti activities will be built in all 11 blocks of Puri district and mahasangh buildings at district headquarters are also in the offing. Informing this while addressing women volunteers of Mission Shakti on Saturday, 5T secretary VK Pandian also said that seven buildings have already been completed.

The state government has provided Rs 11,300 crore loans to Mission Shakti units and also paid the premium for crop insurance of farmers. He advised the Mission Shakti units to work in collaboration with the state and district bodies of the mission.

Earlier, the 5T secretary addressed another gathering of Mission Shakti volunteers in Kakatpur and Nimapara. At the meeting, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has allocated Rs 10 crore for the infrastructure development at Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur.

“In addition, the chief minister has also earmarked Rs 15 crore for the development of Astarang-Konark road and Rs 200 crore for the development of Konark and Chandrabhaga areas,” he further informed.

He also stated that Rs 235 crore is being spent on constructing a number of potable drinking water projects for the residents of 143 villages situated within Astarang, Kakatpur, and Gop blocks. He also mentioned that Rs 10 crore has been released by the CM for the construction of the block health centre in Astarang. Earlier on Friday, Pandian visited Pipili, Krushnaprasad, and Brahmagiri blocks and addressed public grievances.

PURI: Pucca buildings for Mission Shakti activities will be built in all 11 blocks of Puri district and mahasangh buildings at district headquarters are also in the offing. Informing this while addressing women volunteers of Mission Shakti on Saturday, 5T secretary VK Pandian also said that seven buildings have already been completed. The state government has provided Rs 11,300 crore loans to Mission Shakti units and also paid the premium for crop insurance of farmers. He advised the Mission Shakti units to work in collaboration with the state and district bodies of the mission. Earlier, the 5T secretary addressed another gathering of Mission Shakti volunteers in Kakatpur and Nimapara. At the meeting, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has allocated Rs 10 crore for the infrastructure development at Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In addition, the chief minister has also earmarked Rs 15 crore for the development of Astarang-Konark road and Rs 200 crore for the development of Konark and Chandrabhaga areas,” he further informed. He also stated that Rs 235 crore is being spent on constructing a number of potable drinking water projects for the residents of 143 villages situated within Astarang, Kakatpur, and Gop blocks. He also mentioned that Rs 10 crore has been released by the CM for the construction of the block health centre in Astarang. Earlier on Friday, Pandian visited Pipili, Krushnaprasad, and Brahmagiri blocks and addressed public grievances.