Business as usual for 5T secretary VK Pandian after ink attack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: 5T secretary VK Pandian faced an ink attack during his visit to Sakhigopal in Puri district where he was taking part in a public grievance meeting on Saturday. The incident took place when Pandian, also secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was proceeding towards the meeting place while collecting grievance petitions from locals, including Mission Shakti members.

A youth, later identified as Bhaskar Sahu of Kanas block in Satyabadi assembly constituency, suddenly hurled ink at Pandian. Puri collector Samarth Verma who was accompanying him was also affected.

An undeterred 5T secretary continued with his programme, spent the next 45 minutes after incident meeting locals and collecting grievance petitions. He attended a function at UGS college at Satyabadi in which more than 12,000 people attended.

He returned to Puri town after his programme at Sakhigopal to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath before returning to Bhubaneswar by road. Sahu who had hurled the ink was immediately whisked away by police. IG (central) range, Ashis Singh told this paper that the youth was rescued from the place and kept in custody for his safety since a crowd had gathered where the incident occurred. No case has been registered against Sahu and he will be handed over once his family members arrive, he added.

Several BJD leaders including Rajya Sabha members Sasmit Patra and Sujit Kumar strongly condemned the incident. The 5T secretary was on a two-day visit to Puri district since Friday. Earlier today he had visited Kakatpur, Nimapara and Puri town where he met Mission Shakti members.

On the second day of his visit, the 5T secretary reviewed the ongoing mega and other pipe water supply projects being implemented in Kakatpur, Nimapara, Astarang, Gop and Satyabadi blocks at a cost of Rs 395.6 crore. He directed the officials to ensure the projects are completed in phases as per the timelines starting December 2023. Besides, at the grievance redressal meetings, he assured people to bring to the notice of the chief minister all their major problems.

