Direct purchase of land from August 21 for ROB project

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the road over bridge (ROB) project at Rajgangpur town of Sundargarh district failing to progress due to land acquisition hurdles, the Odisha government in a significant move has decided to directly purchase land to avoid further delay and expeditious completion of the project.

Reliable sources said administrative approval for direct purchase of land was accorded on August 16 and it was possible as ST & SC land fall on the alignment of the bridge or the approach and service roads. The direct purchase process would start from August 21.

The width of the service roads has been revised to 80 feet from 100 feet. Accordingly, 1.905 acres of land owned by 54 private individuals would be required. The government has sanctioned additional Rs 43 crore towards direct purchase of land. The land losers would get land price at par with the benchmark valuation, handsome solatium along with compensation for structures.

The project alignment also involves some government land and the Works department authorities hope alienation process would start shortly and simultaneously the concerned department and municipality would be moved for utility shifting and encroachment removal.

Earlier, on March 12, the 5T Secretary V K Pandian at Rajgangpur while reviewing the ROB project had directed the district administration to urgently remove bottlenecks by effective coordination with the stakeholders. Soon, the administration on March 18 had conducted public hearing on Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report as part of the complex land acquisition process which now stands redundant.

Works department superintendent engineer (SE) for Sundargarh Division Narayan Patel said they expect to complete direct land purchase in two months, adding, in a parallel development technical evaluation of bids by two bidders is underway after tender opened on August 4. He hoped to award work order to the successful bidder in a month and start work after Durga Puja. Tender condition allows 30 months for completion of 570 metre length including part of the bridge and connected roads.

CURRENT STATUS

ROB project jointly taken up by SER and Works Department

It is moving 31 months behind schedule

Middle portion of ROB constructed by SER is in advanced stage of completion

Earlier the project cost was about Rs 44.75 crore

Now with additional sanction of Rs 43 crore, the final project cost is likely to go beyond Rs 80 crore

ROURKELA: With the road over bridge (ROB) project at Rajgangpur town of Sundargarh district failing to progress due to land acquisition hurdles, the Odisha government in a significant move has decided to directly purchase land to avoid further delay and expeditious completion of the project. Reliable sources said administrative approval for direct purchase of land was accorded on August 16 and it was possible as ST & SC land fall on the alignment of the bridge or the approach and service roads. The direct purchase process would start from August 21. The width of the service roads has been revised to 80 feet from 100 feet. Accordingly, 1.905 acres of land owned by 54 private individuals would be required. The government has sanctioned additional Rs 43 crore towards direct purchase of land. The land losers would get land price at par with the benchmark valuation, handsome solatium along with compensation for structures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The project alignment also involves some government land and the Works department authorities hope alienation process would start shortly and simultaneously the concerned department and municipality would be moved for utility shifting and encroachment removal. Earlier, on March 12, the 5T Secretary V K Pandian at Rajgangpur while reviewing the ROB project had directed the district administration to urgently remove bottlenecks by effective coordination with the stakeholders. Soon, the administration on March 18 had conducted public hearing on Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report as part of the complex land acquisition process which now stands redundant. Works department superintendent engineer (SE) for Sundargarh Division Narayan Patel said they expect to complete direct land purchase in two months, adding, in a parallel development technical evaluation of bids by two bidders is underway after tender opened on August 4. He hoped to award work order to the successful bidder in a month and start work after Durga Puja. Tender condition allows 30 months for completion of 570 metre length including part of the bridge and connected roads. CURRENT STATUS ROB project jointly taken up by SER and Works Department It is moving 31 months behind schedule Middle portion of ROB constructed by SER is in advanced stage of completion Earlier the project cost was about Rs 44.75 crore Now with additional sanction of Rs 43 crore, the final project cost is likely to go beyond Rs 80 crore