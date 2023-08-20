‘Human trafficking a complex problem’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sensitising adolescents on vulnerabilities around human trafficking has become the need of the hour, said speakers at a workshop on ‘Emerging Trends in Human Trafficking’, organised by Odisha Women in Media on Friday.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released last year, the state saw the highest human trafficking cases in 2021 and of the 1,475 victims trafficked from the state, 735 were women and 497 children. ADGP Crime Branch Arun Bothra, however, said the NCRB data on human trafficking cannot be completely relied on. The senior police officer termed human trafficking as a complex issue and said people cannot be stopped from migrating for work or any other reason.“But the problem begins when they are forced to migrate or held back as bonded labourers, harassed and their rights violated,” he said.

Highlighting the steps taken by Odisha Police to check the menace, he said integrated anti-human trafficking units are operational in all districts and women and child desks are functioning at all police stations.

Bothra also called upon the civil society to provide ‘actionable information’ and help identify hotspots of human trafficking. Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera pointed out that elopement cases among adolescents has increased post-pandemic.

