Maoist camp busted in Nuapada village of Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: During a joint combing operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), busted a Maoist camp near Jholapada village of Patdhara Reserve Forest under Sinapali police limits on Friday evening. Briefing media persons on Friday, the superintendent of police (SP), Nuapada, Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and CROPF Commandant, 216 Battalion, Eric Gilbert Jose informed about the operation.

The SP said after receiving input about the movement of a group of 20-25 Naxalites of MN division in the area of Patdhara RF which is close to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, a joint operation was launched by combined security forces of SOG, DVF, Commando Battalion of Resolute Action (COBRA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday. “At around 4 pm on Friday, a mix team of SOG and DVF unearthed a Naxal camp near Jholapada village under the Sinapali police limits. During the search, we seized several Maoist articles including detonators and low explosives. Further combing operation is underway in the area,” he added.

Reportedly, the team recovered 28 detonators and 1kg of low-order explosive powder besides empty bullet cases of AK 47. This apart, batteries, Maoist uniforms and literature, some tools, ladies' dress and accessories, medicines, besides several daily use items and ration were found in the camp. However, no Maoists were found in the camp during the operation.

Earlier, on July 1 this year, another camp was unearthed in Jholapada. Prior to that, in December 17, 2021, an exchange of fire had taken place between the security forces and the red rebels in the same village during an operation. However, the Maoists had managed to escape the spot.

NUAPADA: During a joint combing operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF), busted a Maoist camp near Jholapada village of Patdhara Reserve Forest under Sinapali police limits on Friday evening. Briefing media persons on Friday, the superintendent of police (SP), Nuapada, Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and CROPF Commandant, 216 Battalion, Eric Gilbert Jose informed about the operation. The SP said after receiving input about the movement of a group of 20-25 Naxalites of MN division in the area of Patdhara RF which is close to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, a joint operation was launched by combined security forces of SOG, DVF, Commando Battalion of Resolute Action (COBRA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday. “At around 4 pm on Friday, a mix team of SOG and DVF unearthed a Naxal camp near Jholapada village under the Sinapali police limits. During the search, we seized several Maoist articles including detonators and low explosives. Further combing operation is underway in the area,” he added. Reportedly, the team recovered 28 detonators and 1kg of low-order explosive powder besides empty bullet cases of AK 47. This apart, batteries, Maoist uniforms and literature, some tools, ladies' dress and accessories, medicines, besides several daily use items and ration were found in the camp. However, no Maoists were found in the camp during the operation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, on July 1 this year, another camp was unearthed in Jholapada. Prior to that, in December 17, 2021, an exchange of fire had taken place between the security forces and the red rebels in the same village during an operation. However, the Maoists had managed to escape the spot.