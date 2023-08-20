‘Utilise your qualities for betterment of humanity,’ says Odisha Governor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal exhorted young graduates of KIIT to spread the message of love in society and uphold the true values of justice, equality and fraternity. Speaking at the 19th convocation of the university on Saturday, he drew a parallel to the charm and fragrance of a flower that continues to smile in the face of adversities and urged the students to discover their innate qualities and utilise them for the betterment of humanity.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, awarded Honoris Causa upon Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of Department of Atomic Energy Ajit Kumar Mohanty, chairman of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Odisha (HRAO) and IATO (eastern region) JK Mohanty and CEO-MD of Tech Mahindra Chander Prakash Gurnani. Degrees were also conferred upon 6,638 students.

Medals were also awarded to 68 students for their outstanding academic performances. Four students were awarded founder’s gold medals for their outstanding all round and academic performances, while 32 students were awarded Chancellor’s gold medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of KIIT(deemed to be university) Ashok Kumar Parija said that education is the passport to a bright future and KIIT is shaping the bright minds as responsible citizens of the nation.

He said that KIIT’s success is replete with transformational milestones and credited founder Achyuta Samanta for his efforts to take the university to new heights in the field of education. “His emphasis on the quality of higher education is subjected to the standards of international education and is evident in the pedagogy followed by KIIT,” Parija said. Pro-Chancellor Subrat Kumar Acharya and Vice-Chancellor Sasmita Samanta also spoke.

