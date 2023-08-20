Water Resources Department to stabilise 1,268 km canal for over Rs 2K crore in 5 years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources department has planned to complete 200 km length of canal lining works of spillover and new projects involving a cost of Rs 270 crore under Mukhya Mantri Canal Lining Yojana (MMCLY) in the current financial year.

With the extension of canal lining and system rehabilitation programme for five more years from 2023-24 to 2017-18 with an outlay of Rs 2,032.92 crore, the state sector scheme targets to complete 287 km of canal lining works under major and medium irrigation sector and 24.58 km work under minor irrigation sector. In addition to the spilled over projects, new canal lining of 660.28 km length under major and medium irrigation sector and 295.34 km under minor irrigation sector will be taken up in phases, said a resolution of the department.

Fixing a year-wise physical target for stabilising old canals and new canal lining, the department said 350 km length of canal works will be taken up in the second year (2024-25) at an estimated cost of Rs 597.19 crore. In 2025-26, 370 km canal will be stabilised at an investment of Rs 735.24 crore, another 200 km in 2026-27 entailing a cost of Rs 317.23 crore and 147.82 km in 2027-28 with an expenditure of Rs 113.26 crore. A total length of 1,267.82 km canal lining works will be completed under the scheme through existing manpower of the department.

The spillover canal lining projects have been split into 25 packages under major and medium irrigation sector and 22 under minor irrigation. Similarly, the new projects have been divided into 59 (major and medium) and 48 (minor) packages. The objective of the scheme is to improve conveyance efficiency of the canal systems and enhance water availability in the tail end command area, to increase water use. Efficiency, enhance water availability at farm level and reduce seepage losses in distribution system.

The other objectives are to reduce the gap between irrigation potential created and irrigation potential utilised in various projects and to reclaim the valuable agricultural land unsuitable for use due to water logging and salinity as a result of seepage from canals.

BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources department has planned to complete 200 km length of canal lining works of spillover and new projects involving a cost of Rs 270 crore under Mukhya Mantri Canal Lining Yojana (MMCLY) in the current financial year. With the extension of canal lining and system rehabilitation programme for five more years from 2023-24 to 2017-18 with an outlay of Rs 2,032.92 crore, the state sector scheme targets to complete 287 km of canal lining works under major and medium irrigation sector and 24.58 km work under minor irrigation sector. In addition to the spilled over projects, new canal lining of 660.28 km length under major and medium irrigation sector and 295.34 km under minor irrigation sector will be taken up in phases, said a resolution of the department. Fixing a year-wise physical target for stabilising old canals and new canal lining, the department said 350 km length of canal works will be taken up in the second year (2024-25) at an estimated cost of Rs 597.19 crore. In 2025-26, 370 km canal will be stabilised at an investment of Rs 735.24 crore, another 200 km in 2026-27 entailing a cost of Rs 317.23 crore and 147.82 km in 2027-28 with an expenditure of Rs 113.26 crore. A total length of 1,267.82 km canal lining works will be completed under the scheme through existing manpower of the department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The spillover canal lining projects have been split into 25 packages under major and medium irrigation sector and 22 under minor irrigation. Similarly, the new projects have been divided into 59 (major and medium) and 48 (minor) packages. The objective of the scheme is to improve conveyance efficiency of the canal systems and enhance water availability in the tail end command area, to increase water use. Efficiency, enhance water availability at farm level and reduce seepage losses in distribution system. The other objectives are to reduce the gap between irrigation potential created and irrigation potential utilised in various projects and to reclaim the valuable agricultural land unsuitable for use due to water logging and salinity as a result of seepage from canals.