4 fake candidates arrested in National Institute of Technology - Rourkela recruitment drive  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four impersonators from Haryana were arrested by Sector-3 police here after the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) authorities detected them to be fake examinees, appearing in the examination for recruitment of junior assistants (JAs) in the name of registered applicants. The examination was conducted for 27 posts by the NIT-R on its campus on Saturday. Institute sources said as many as 1,307 e-admit cards were issued to the registered applicants of which 501 appeared for the test including the four impersonators.

NIT-R registrar Rohan Dhiman said during the course of the examination the invigilator found the body language of the four fake examinees suspicious and cross-verified some personal information that they failed to answer correctly. Other than the information available in the e-admit card or Aadhaar card, the institute as a safe practice, had gathered some personal and family details of each candidate which the impersonators failed to answer, Dhiman said, adding, they were allowed to complete the test and subsequently handed over to the Sector-3 police station.

During the search, police recovered electronic gadgets including mobile phones and bluetooth devices from their possession, but the accused could not use those due to mobile network issues. For registered applicants Tushar, Suraj Khagwal, Dipak and Dipak Mallick, fake examinees Punit Singh, Gourav Chauhan, Sunil Kumar and Manish Kumar were appearing the exams respectively.

According to preliminary investigation, the impersonators belonged to an organised fake examination racket in Haryana and two of them had earlier faced arrest elsewhere. Zone-I deputy SP Pushpanjali Ningi said the arrested persons were booked under IPC sections 419, 420 and 120 B besides section 9 of Orissa Conduct of Examination Act- 1988. They would be forwarded to court, she added.

