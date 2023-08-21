BJP to launch voter enrolment campaign in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will launch a voter awareness campaign where its workers will help enrol new voters who have recently turned 18 or will attain the age before January, 2024. The party has constituted a committee for the purpose which will coordinate the campaign programme to be executed through different morchas of the party.

A meeting of BJP Yuva Morcha held here on Sunday, chaired by newly appointed president Abhilash Panda decided to hold training workshops in all districts, blocks and panchayats to educate workers on ways to help new voters who have turned 18 to enrol themselves in the voters’ list.

National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra explained the role of youth in national building by exercising their franchise in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He urged the Yuva Morcha leaders and workers to visit each of the 37,000 booths of the state and educate them about the importance of their votes.

