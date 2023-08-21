CPM leader Babaji Parida passes away

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Senior CPM leader and former sarpanch of Badamulabasant gram panchayat, Babaji Parida passed away here on Sunday. He was 83. His last rites were held in his village Napang. Leaders cutting across party lines including Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo, former minister Ganeswar Behera, former CPM state secretary Janardan Pati, CPM district secretary Gayadhar Dhal, trade union leader Jagjivan Das, farmers’ leader Umesh Chandra Singh, former chairman of Kendrapara block Durgashis Mohanty condoled Parida’s death.

Parida fought for the rights of farmers in the district for more than five decades. “His death comes as a shock. The farming community has lost a rare champion of its causes,” said Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera. The state secretary of CPM, Ali Kishor Patnaik said in the farmer and workers’ movement, Parida had carved a niche for himself due to his deep understanding of the problems of the farmers and workers. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

