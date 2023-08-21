Home States Odisha

CPM leader Babaji Parida passes away

Parida fought for the rights of farmers in the district for more than five decades.

Published: 21st August 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Senior CPM leader and former sarpanch of Badamulabasant gram panchayat, Babaji Parida passed away here on Sunday. He was 83. His last rites were held in his village Napang. Leaders cutting across party lines including Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak,  Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo, former minister Ganeswar Behera,  former CPM state secretary Janardan Pati, CPM district secretary Gayadhar Dhal, trade union leader Jagjivan Das,  farmers’ leader Umesh Chandra Singh, former chairman of Kendrapara block Durgashis Mohanty condoled Parida’s death.

Parida fought for the rights of farmers in the district for more than five decades. “His death comes as a shock. The farming community has lost a rare champion of its causes,” said  Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera. The state secretary of CPM, Ali Kishor Patnaik said in the farmer and workers’  movement, Parida had carved a niche for himself due to his deep understanding of the problems of the farmers and workers. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babaji Parida CPM death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp