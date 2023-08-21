Home States Odisha

Jumbo tramples woman to death in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A woman of Atagaon village under Puintala block in Balangir district was trampled to death by an elephant here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Premlata Nanda. Nanda had gone to the Makadchua forest to collect sal wood but did not return. Later her family members recovered her body from the forest on Sunday. On getting information, police and forest officials reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Range officer Keshav Kishore Naik said they had circulated information of the lone tusker’s presence in the area but it is likely the deceased was unaware about it.“The elephant has been roaming in the area since the last couple of months but had not attacked anyone till date. This is the first time it attacked someone. We are disbursing Rs 60,000 to the deceased’s kin on an immediate basis and will hand over the additional Rs 5.40 lakh after they furnish name of the legal heir,” Naik said adding, the Forest department also provided Rs 10,000 for the deceased’s last rites. This is the second such death in an elephant attack within a month. Few weeks back, another person was trampled to death by a jumbo in Bangomunda block forest area.

