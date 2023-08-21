Lift Irrigation and piped water projects under 5T focus in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Jharsuguda district on Sunday to review the progress of various developmental projects and address public concerns. After visiting Maa Ram Chandi Temple in Brajrajnagar, he interacted with local residents and also met the temple committee assuring the government’s commitment to the all-round development of the shrine. Pandian directed the district administration to craft a master plan for the district’s development and ensure its efficient execution and progress.

He reviewed the Mega Lift Irrigation Projects in Lakhanpur block being taken up at the cost of Rs 113 crore. The projects are set to irrigate 7553 acre in Lakhanpur block and are slated for completion by September 2023. He also reviewed the mega piped water supply project, taken up with a budget of Rs 600 crore across Jharsuguda, Kirmira, Kolabira, Laikera, and Lakhanpur block. Additionally, he also took note of the water supply projects which are being undertaken at an expenditure of Rs 295 crore for Brajrajnagar and Belpahar Municipality. These projects are expected to be operationalised in phases starting from January 2024, Pandian said.

The 5T secretary also oversaw the Survey and Settlement Operation of 19 unsurveyed villages located near the Hirakud Dam reservoir and urged officials to expedite the process on priority.He reviewed Rs 82 crore four-lane Carriageway Road Corridor Project in Belpahar and Brajrajnagar, aimed at facilitating coal transportation from Brajrajnagar coal fields. The construction of a Railway Over Bridge (RoB) in Sarbahal, at Rs 41 crore was also discussed.

Pandian addressed a public grievance meeting at Bijapali ground within Lakhanpur block. Later, in Laikera block, he visited the Jangha Linga temple and engaged with the community to explore avenues for the temple’s progress.

In the last leg of the tour, he arrived at Amlipali Ground in Jharsuguda and interacted with members of the Mission Shakti self-help groups (SHG).On the day, Jharsuguda police detained over 50 BJP protesters while they were staging a protest rally donning black shirts. The protesters marched from the bus stand at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk to Beheramal Chowk, raising slogans.

