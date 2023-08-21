Home States Odisha

Lone farmer bridges gap as administration fails

The bridge is about 100 feet in length and was completed in three months, but the expenditure was borne by me, stated Dagsia.

(Inset) Dagsia Mallick; A child cycles over the bridge constructed by Dagsia

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Dagsia Mallick (30) did take that first step with a resolve to sort out problems of hundreds of villagers who, in the absence of a bridge over the stream in the village, could not commute to any place during monsoons.   

A small farmer of Bindupadar village under the K Nuagaon block, Dagsia had been witnessing the difficulties children faced to go to school and others to commute to block headquarters during monsoons when the stream overflowed. 

So he decided to do something about it. “I started constructing a wooden bridge over the stream that runs between the block headquarters and the village. The others were hesitant at first, but after seeing the progress of the work, they helped me in the construction,” said Dagsia. 

The bridge is about 100 feet in length and was completed in three months, but the expenditure was borne by me, stated Dagsia. Despite requests to the BDO, sarpanch and other officials to build a bridge over the stream, none paid any heed. However, after the completion of the bridge in the last part of June this year,  the administration woke up to praise Dagsia’s efforts. On Independence Day, the sub-collector of Baliguda, Madhumita praised Dagsia for his selfless work. “She assured to build a bridge over the stream soon,” said Dagsia.

