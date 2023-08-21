Mahanga girl death: No headway in probe

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police are yet to crack the mystery shrouding the death of a Class X girl student of Gokan High School even as over 15 persons have so far been interrogated by an investigating team led by additional SP, Cuttack.

A week has passed since an audio clip in which former Mahanga block chairman and expelled BJD leader Sarat Nayak can be heard demanding Rs 70,000 to suppress the case, went viral on social. Nayak can be heard demanding the money from the mother of the physical education teacher of the school, who was allegedly in a relationship with a girl, to suppress the case. The expelled BJD leader allegedly sought the money for paying it to Salepur SDPO, Mahanga IIC and some local news reporters.

“Police should sou motu file an FIR and register a case against Nayak for demanding money in the name of police and including police in the conspiracy of suppressing the incident,” said senior advocate Prabin Kanungo. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased has filed an FIR at Mahanga police station against four persons including a local media person, a BJP leader, a former panchayat samiti member and a social activist alleging attempts are being made to malign his daughter. “My daughter died of fits on June 18. After consulting with neighbours we cremated her body. But, some people have made it an issue while trying to make it look like honour killing or suicide,” he stated in the FIR.

Additional SP, Cuttack Krushna Prasad Patnaik said the viral audio clip and a handwritten letter of the deceased are being examined. “We have made progress in the investigation and are likely to share the outcome on Monday,” said Patnaik.

