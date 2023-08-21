National Institute of Technology - Rourkela student from Hyderabad found dead in waterfall

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A student of the National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) who had gone missing on Saturday evening during a trip to a nearby waterfall was found to have drowned in it. Police and rescue personnel on Sunday fished out the body of the student Begaria Adarsh (20), who belonged to Hyderabad.

A group of 11 students had gone on a trip to the waterfall located near Kaliaposh of Bisra block in Sundargarh district, about 20 kms from the NIT-R on Saturday afternoon. Adarsh reportedly went missing while taking bath in the pool of the waterfall around 4.30 pm. As per reports, after witnessing Adarsh drown in the water, the other students in the group panicked and unsuccessfully tried to trace him before finally informing the NIT-R authorities.

NIT-R chief warden Niranjan Panda said a group of 11 students including three girl students of the Integrated MSc course went to the spot at their own arrangement without intimating or taking permission from authorities. “Adarsh was staying at the M Visesvaraya hostel of the institute. After we got information about his missing, Bisra police was informed the same evening,” said Panda. The body has been preserved by the police and autopsy would be conducted on arrival of his family

NIT-R Registrar Rohan Dhiman said Adarsh was a second-year student of the Integrated MSc (Mathematics) programme. “After we got the information, the student’s parents were informed about the incident. The police visited the site on Saturday night, but due to darkness, could not carry out rescue work. Rescue operation started on Sunday morning and the body was located and retrieved from the plunge pool of the waterfall around 10 am,” narrated Dhiman. It is learnt, the body has been stored at the morgue of the Rourkela Government Hospital. Zone III Deputy SP AK Pradhan was not immediately available for further details.

