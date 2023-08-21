Odisha among top 3 states in new investments last fiscal: RBI report

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among the top-three states that accounted for nearly half of the total bank-assisted investment proposals during 2022-23, a latest report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha shared 42 per cent (pc) of the total Rs 2,66,547 crore project cost sanctioned by the banks and financial institutions during the last fiscal as compared to 26.7 pc in 2021-22. Of the total capital investment during 2022-23, about 40 pc is expected to be spent in 2023-24, the RBI analysis stated.

Odisha accounted for the third highest share of 11.8 pc (Rs 31,452 crore) in the total cost of projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with the highest share of 16.2 pc, followed by Gujarat 14 pc, Maharashtra 7.9 pc and Karnataka 7.3 pc.

The central bank analysis revealed, a sustained pick-up in bank credit in recent period, rising capacity utilisation, improved business outlook and various government policy initiatives to support investment activities provided a conducive environment for the private corporates to undertake fresh capital investment in the states.As many as 547 projects got assistance from the financial institutions during 2022-23 with a record high total project cost of Rs 2.66 lakh crore as compared to 401 projects worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Odisha has 11.8 pc share of the total investment in the last fiscal with only 12 projects indicating that the state attracted more number of big companies as compared to UP and Gujarat. The number of projects received bank finances in UP and Gujarat was 45 and 82 respectively. Even as Maharashtra and Karnataka got bank finances for 48 and 37 projects in 2022-23, their share of the total investment was below Odisha. The share of cost of projects in 10 states was below two pc each.

Odisha, which had the highest share of 15.9 pc with only five projects in 2014-15, is back in the top-three after a dismal performance in last seven years. The share of investment financed by banks was only around three pc in 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 1.4 pc in 2018-19, 1.9 pc in 2019-20, 0.1 pc in 2020-21 and 2.2 pc in 2021-22.

“After experiencing a slowdown in investment since 2013-14, early signs of revival in the private corporate sector, supported by the capital expenditure push by the government, are seen from 2021-22. The improvement in capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector, pickup in credit demand and consumer sentiment bode well for the capex cycle,” the RBI report stated.

