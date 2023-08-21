Orissa High Court endorses trial of doc for death of patient

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has dismissed a medicine specialist Dr Biswa Mohan Mishra’s petition seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings and a chargesheet filed against him for allegedly causing the death of a patient by negligence in 2009.

The patient was under Dr Mishra’ treatment after being admitted to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital in the state capital’s old town where the latter was attached as a medicine specialist. She (the patient) was admitted with low haemoglobin at around 6 pm on July 1, 2009, and died at around midnight on July 2.

The criminal proceedings were initiated on the basis of an FIR lodged at Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar by Sanjay Kumar Sahoo, uncle of the deceased at 2 pm on July 2, 2009. The case has since been pending before the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar. Dr Mishra had filed a petition against it in the high court in 2017.

In his order of August 14, Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “Whether the deceased died on account of gross negligence of the petitioner is a question of fact which can be answered in the trial after evidence is led, but the materials so collected by the investigating agency there appears some prima facie case against the petitioner vindicating a trial in this case.”

However, Justice Satapathy taking into consideration that it is an old case and 14 years has already elapsed, requested the trial court to expedite the trial and dispose of the case within a period of six months of receipt of the copy of the order.

