Paddy farmers worried as rain plays hide & seek

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Scanty rainfall has delayed agriculture activities in Rayagada district, leaving paddy farmers in a spot of bother. District agriculture office sources said the district usually receives 195.3 mm rainfall in June. But this year, it recorded only 49 mm. In July, 309.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Rayagada against the usual 259.5 mm. The excess rainfall caused a flood-like situation in the district and farmers hoped for timely cultivation of crops.

In the hope of a good harvest, farmers started preparations for cultivation like ploughing of land. However, their hopes were dashed as the rains vanished. The district has received around 150 mm rainfall in August so far against the usual 273.7 mm during the period.

A paddy field in Rayagada’s

Ramanaguda | Express

Sources said this year, a target has been fixed to cultivate 1,82,604 hectare (ha) of land in Rayagada which include 48,000 ha for paddy, 47,000 ha for cotton, 21,000 ha for millet, 14,000 ha for maize, 12,000 ha for pulses and 14,000 ha for vegetables.

Since lands in the district are hilly and sloppy, farmers opt for paddy varieties which are harvested in 120 days. Particularly, the 1001 and 1010 varieties which are sown over 28,000 ha in the first week of June. This year, the paddy seeds were sown in around 18,933 ha. But germination of seeds in around 6,000 ha has been affected due to lack of water.

Incidentally, the district has Badanala and Silatiguda reservoirs to cater to the irrigation needs of farmers. However, both the reservoirs rarely serve the purpose. Even the check dams and bore wells fail to release water due to depletion of groundwater level, said agriculture experts.

Paddy is mostly grown in Padmapur, Ramanaguda, Rayagada and Bissam Cuttack blocks of the district. Due to inadequate irrigation facilities, farmers of these areas depend on rain for cultivation. But with the rain playing hide and seek, farmers have been left in the lurch.

Deputy director of Agriculture Manoj Pradhan said he is hopeful of rain lashing the district in the coming days. Quoting the IMD forecast for heavy rains in couple of days, he said if Rayagada receives showers, kharif crops in the district would grow as per expectation.

RAYAGADA: Scanty rainfall has delayed agriculture activities in Rayagada district, leaving paddy farmers in a spot of bother. District agriculture office sources said the district usually receives 195.3 mm rainfall in June. But this year, it recorded only 49 mm. In July, 309.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Rayagada against the usual 259.5 mm. The excess rainfall caused a flood-like situation in the district and farmers hoped for timely cultivation of crops. In the hope of a good harvest, farmers started preparations for cultivation like ploughing of land. However, their hopes were dashed as the rains vanished. The district has received around 150 mm rainfall in August so far against the usual 273.7 mm during the period. A paddy field in Rayagada’s Ramanaguda | ExpressSources said this year, a target has been fixed to cultivate 1,82,604 hectare (ha) of land in Rayagada which include 48,000 ha for paddy, 47,000 ha for cotton, 21,000 ha for millet, 14,000 ha for maize, 12,000 ha for pulses and 14,000 ha for vegetables.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since lands in the district are hilly and sloppy, farmers opt for paddy varieties which are harvested in 120 days. Particularly, the 1001 and 1010 varieties which are sown over 28,000 ha in the first week of June. This year, the paddy seeds were sown in around 18,933 ha. But germination of seeds in around 6,000 ha has been affected due to lack of water. Incidentally, the district has Badanala and Silatiguda reservoirs to cater to the irrigation needs of farmers. However, both the reservoirs rarely serve the purpose. Even the check dams and bore wells fail to release water due to depletion of groundwater level, said agriculture experts. Paddy is mostly grown in Padmapur, Ramanaguda, Rayagada and Bissam Cuttack blocks of the district. Due to inadequate irrigation facilities, farmers of these areas depend on rain for cultivation. But with the rain playing hide and seek, farmers have been left in the lurch. Deputy director of Agriculture Manoj Pradhan said he is hopeful of rain lashing the district in the coming days. Quoting the IMD forecast for heavy rains in couple of days, he said if Rayagada receives showers, kharif crops in the district would grow as per expectation.