55-year-old woman, son die by suicide in Sambalpur 

The two had isolated themselves and become unsocial. Two days back, Sudhir’s wife left for her maternal place along with their seven-month-old son.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 55-year-old woman and her son died by suicide in their house at Tangarpali within the Ainthapali police limit in the city on Monday morning. Police suspect the duo took the extreme step allegedly due to depression.

The deceased were identified as Jyotsnarani Dash and her 35-year-old son Sudhir Panda. Jyotsnarani worked as a primary school teacher at Gambharkata primary school within Sadar police limits in Sambalpur. Police said around 10 years ago, Jyotsnarani’s husband had died by suicide. Two years back, her younger son, too, lost his life in a similar manner. Since then, the mother-son duo has been in a state of shock and eventually slipped into depression. 

The two had isolated themselves and become unsocial. Two days back, Sudhir’s wife left for her maternal place along with their seven-month-old son. On the other hand, their maid was on leave. Left alone in the house during this period, the mother-son duo took the extreme step and ended life. 

On Monday morning, when the maid came for work, she got a foul smell emanating from the house. She knocked the door but there was no response. Later, on breaking the door open, she saw Jyotsnarani and Sudhir hanging and informed the neighbours. 

On receiving information, police reached the spot and began an investigation. Inspector in-charge (IIC) of Ainthapali police station, Sanaya Naik said, “Mental depression appears to be the reason behind the suicide of the mother-son duo. The bodies have been seized and sent for autopsy.” Meanwhile, Sudhir’s wife was informed about the incident. Further investigation is underway. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

