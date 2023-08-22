BDO tours remote villages in Odisha to hear people’s grievances 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: IN a bid to ensure that all government welfare schemes reach the people in remote areas, the block development officer (BDO) of Malkangiri Pravati Jhodia along with her team reached villages bordering Matapaka panchayat near Chhattisgarh on Monday to hear the grievances of the people there.

On the day, she interacted with the locals about the Rural Housing scheme and the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Of the grievances she heard, some were addressed on the spot, while the BDO assured the others to look into their problems soon.

“I am happy to interact with the villagers at their doorstep,” Pravati said. Notably, Pravati is the first from the Jhodia tribal community to crack OPSC in 2018. The 27-year-old had bagged 76th position out of 106 successful candidates and second rank in ST woman category.

A native of Puhundi village under Kashipur block of Rayagada district, she was a junior lecturer of Mathematics in DAV College at Koraput, where she had pursued her graduation. She then went ahead to complete her post-graduation from Berhampur University.

