BMC waives lifting fee for organic waste till September-end  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a waiver of the lifting fee for organic waste as well as construction and demolition (C&D) waste through SAFA app till September-end.

Considering the challenges faced by households and other stakeholders in disposing of green garbage during rainy days, the civic body decided to waive the fee till next month's end. This will help prevent roadside dumping of waste, BMC officials said.

The civic body said fine from violators for repeated insanitation behaviour will only be collected through the Point of Sale (PoS) machine. “This will keep maintain real-time account of fines collected and ensure transparency,” said an official.

He said violators will be also provided with the receipt as a token of proof. Enforcement teams will be equipped with the PoS machines shortly to implement the move.

