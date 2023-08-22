Home States Odisha

BMC waives lifting fee for organic waste till September-end  

The civic body said fine from violators for repeated insanitation behaviour will only be collected through Point of Sale (PoS) machine. 

Published: 22nd August 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a waiver of the lifting fee for organic waste as well as construction and demolition (C&D) waste through SAFA app till September-end.

Considering the challenges faced by households and other stakeholders in disposing of green garbage during rainy days, the civic body decided to waive the fee till next month's end. This will help prevent roadside dumping of waste, BMC officials said.  

The civic body said fine from violators for repeated insanitation behaviour will only be collected through the Point of Sale (PoS) machine. “This will keep maintain real-time account of fines collected and ensure transparency,” said an official.

He said violators will be also provided with the receipt as a token of proof. Enforcement teams will be equipped with the PoS machines shortly to implement the move. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp