ED chargesheets 3 firms for cheating bank in Odisha

During investigation, the ED officers established that ARSS had availed the loan to execute the construction work of Damoh-Hirapur road project in Madhya Pradesh. 

Published: 22nd August 2023 11:43 AM

Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against  M/S ARSS Damoh-Hirapur Tolls Pvt Ltd, M/S ARSS Infrastructure  Projects Ltd, M/S Anil Contractors Pvt Ltd and their  CMDs/directors in connection with a case registered against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Apart from filing the chargesheet recently, the central agency also requested Special Court (PMLA) here to pass the conviction and property confiscation orders in connection with the case. ED had earlier attached assets amounting to Rs 21.19 crore of the three companies and their directors for allegedly cheating the Central Bank of India in Bhubaneswar. 

During the investigation, the ED officers established that ARSS had availed the loan to execute the construction work of the Damoh-Hirapur road project in Madhya Pradesh. However, the company failed to complete the construction work on time for which the agreement was terminated by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited. 

The accused allegedly did not utilise the loan amount for the road project and caused wrongful loss to the Central Bank of India to the tune of Rs 22.42 crore after making a payment of Rs 40 crore as one-time settlement, said sources.

