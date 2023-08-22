Home States Odisha

History-sheeter attempts self-immolation in Odisha

The history sheeter Prashant Sethi of Jhadankuli village within Sadar police limits is reportedly out on bail.
Police sources informed Prashant’s father Kora Sethi,

Published: 22nd August 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A history-sheeter involved in many cases allegedly tried to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on his body in front of the office of the Berhampur SP here on Monday. He was, however, rescued by the police personnel present on the spot.

The history sheeter Prashant Sethi of Jhadankuli village within Sadar police limits is reportedly out on bail.
Police sources informed Prashant’s father Kora Sethi, who was also a criminal, was allegedly murdered by some miscreants in 2021. Later police arrested five persons for their involvement in the matter. Of them, two were released after they obtained bail from Orissa High Court.

Meanwhile, Prashant alleged that two more persons were also involved in his father’s murder and demanded their arrest. Since the police did not take action, he tried to kill himself. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Prashant has been involved in several crimes and there are nine cases against him since 2013. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
history-sheeter self-immolate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp