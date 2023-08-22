History-sheeter attempts self-immolation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A history-sheeter involved in many cases allegedly tried to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on his body in front of the office of the Berhampur SP here on Monday. He was, however, rescued by the police personnel present on the spot.

The history sheeter Prashant Sethi of Jhadankuli village within Sadar police limits is reportedly out on bail.

Police sources informed Prashant’s father Kora Sethi, who was also a criminal, was allegedly murdered by some miscreants in 2021. Later police arrested five persons for their involvement in the matter. Of them, two were released after they obtained bail from Orissa High Court.

Meanwhile, Prashant alleged that two more persons were also involved in his father’s murder and demanded their arrest. Since the police did not take action, he tried to kill himself. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Prashant has been involved in several crimes and there are nine cases against him since 2013.

