Odisha CM sanctions Rs 101 crore for three bridges in ‘Swabhiman Anchal’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned Rs 101 crore for the construction of three bridges in the ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district for further development of communication in the area.

The chief minister said the bridges, once constructed, will benefit 37,000 people residing in the area. He said besides further opening up communication facilities, it will lead to the economic development of the area. Stating people of the area are able to access basic facilities of roads, electricity, drinking water and telecommunication after the completion of the Gurupriya bridge, the chief minister said the new bridges will lead to socio-economic transformation and economic upliftment of people in the area. The first bridge will be constructed on Khaliagarh nullah from Jantri to Dhakpadar road.

The 111-metre-long bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The second bridge on the Kumudaguda River will be from Ghanabeda to Kodigandhi. The 223-metre-long bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore. Similarly, the third bridge of 372 metres from Bisheiguda to Jantri will be constructed at a cost of Rs 54 crore. 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Malkangiri district on March 29 to review the implementation of development projects and receive petitions from people. The chief minister sanctioned the funds for the three bridges as per the 5T secretary’s recommendation.

Bridge named after former dy CM

A newly-constructed bridge over the Brahmani river at Kaniha in Angul district will be named after the freedom fighter and former deputy chief minister Pabitra Mohan Pradhan. A proposal in this regard was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday. The new bridge will be known as Pabitra Mohan Setu. The 511-metre bridge, connecting Siling and Talapada Road, has been built at a cost of `45.79 crore. Locals had earlier urged the state government to name the bridge after Pradhan. They had raised the demand before 5T secretary VK Pandian during the latter’s visit to Talcher last month.

