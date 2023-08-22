Orissa High Court sets September 5 date for Sishu Bhawan status

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday fixed September 5 to take stock of the status of implementation of corrective measures undertaken to address inadequacies at Sardar Vallabhai Patel PG Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack, better known as Sishu Bhawan.

An advocates’ committee, constituted by the high court had submitted a report on the present scenario in Sishu Bhawan, which has an over 200-bedded paediatric hospital along with suggested corrective measures on July 19, 2022.

Taking note of the report, the high court directed the Health and Family Welfare department to examine it and submit an affidavit on corrective action taken thereof. After seeking several adjournments, the affidavit was submitted on August 7.

But the high court directed the commissioner-cum-secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department to file a fresh personal affidavit on the next date (August 21). The high court expressed unhappiness as most of the statements in it did not contain any specific assurance of implementation of corrective action or timeline.

The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho deferred the matter to September 5 as the state counsel on Monday sought two weeks’ time for filing of the fresh personal affidavit by the commissioner-cum-secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

