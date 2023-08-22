Resentment in Odisha Congress over CWC revamp 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment is brewing among the Congress leadership of Odisha over the non-inclusion of anyone from the state in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) announced by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday.

With general elections a few months away, the national leadership’s approach towards Odisha is likely to impact the party’s poll preparations. The feeling among the party leaders that Odisha is always being neglected by the high command was expressed by the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak on Monday.

Pattanayak told media persons that two to three leaders from Odisha should have been included in the CWC. Stating senior leader Bhakta Charan Das has been included as one of the in-charges, Pattanayak congratulated him. “But we will urge the high command to include more leaders from Odisha in the CWC,” he added.

Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik also expressed his unhappiness over the issue. “It appears AICC does not require the services of leaders from Odisha,” he said.

Party legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said the high command has done injustice to Odisha. Stating the central leadership has always underestimated leaders from Odisha and neglected the state, Routray said there is no representation from the state in the CWC for the last 10 years.

