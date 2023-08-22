Home States Odisha

Stone ramp to come up at Srimandir for PwD devotees in Odisha

The construction was proposed by SJTA after a review meeting 

Published: 22nd August 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Srimandir

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a significant move, the  Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday approved the construction of a ramp near the northern gate (Uttara Dwara) of the Kuruma Bedha (inner enclosure) of Srimandir to facilitate direct entry of persons with disabilities (PwDs) into the sanctum sanctorum. 

The construction was proposed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The matter was discussed at a review meeting over the ongoing conservation works in the temple between the ASI and SJTA on the day.  ASI will implement the work. Temple administrator Ranjan Das said the ramp will be made of stone instead of wood or any other material for better quality and stability for the movement of wheelchairs. The ramp at the northern gate of Kuruma Bedha will facilitate direct entry of the visually impaired and physically challenged devotees into the sanctum sanctorum.

Earlier in 2015, the temple administration had set up a steel ramp at the northern gate extending up to Ananda Bazaar and facilitated wooden wheelchairs for the PwD devotees. However, the ramp remained unused for several years and became dilapidated. “Earlier, PwD devotees used to go to Ananda Bazaar in wheelchairs and then there was a facility for them to be carried into the sanctum sanctorum. But from this new site, they can be directly taken to the sanctum sanctorum,” said an official.

The decision assumes significance as the temple has so far remained out of bounds for differently-abled persons. The matter is currently being heard in the Orissa High Court following a PIL filed by Jitendra Kumar Biswal, a differently-abled social activist of Bargarh. Currently, differently-abled devotees are allowed to use wheelchairs only up to the Lion’s Gate but it is prohibited beyond that. From there, these devotees are further carried inside either by the volunteers or their relatives. 

Another important decision that was taken in the review meeting pertained to the repair of Nata mandap. It was decided that Srimandir Nata Mandap repair will start after September and IIT-Madras will prepare two designs for conservation work keeping in mind the structural stability. One of the designs by IIT-Madras will be selected by the ASI core committee for the work. Besides, it was decided that the ‘Phula Ghara’ near the western gate of the temple will be repaired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Archaeological Survey of India Srimandir PwD devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp