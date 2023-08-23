Amid early poll buzz, Odisha Assembly likely to meet from September 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of early elections in Odisha, the state Assembly is likely to be convened on September 26. Official sources said the Assembly will meet only for four to five days during which the state government will place the supplementary budget of around Rs 25,000 crore. The session is going to be the last before the state goes to polls.

Though no formal announcement has yet been made, senior BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy maintained the party apparatus is fully prepared. “We do not rule out the possibility that Assembly elections will be advanced in Odisha. In such an eventuality, the state will go to polls along with four others in December. However, Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik will take a final call on this,” he added.

Stating that early Assembly elections will favour the BJD, Satpathy said the party has the support of the people because of pro-people schemes launched by the state government. However, former union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi questioned the rationale behind conducting early Assembly elections. Stating separate elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha will entail significant expenditure, Sarangi said it will hamper development works because of the imposition of a model code of conduct. “But the BJP is always prepared to face early elections,” he added.

Congress whip in the Assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati told media persons his party is also prepared for early elections. Organisational meetings are being held for the last three days in the presence of national leaders to prepare the party for the polls, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of early elections in Odisha, the state Assembly is likely to be convened on September 26. Official sources said the Assembly will meet only for four to five days during which the state government will place the supplementary budget of around Rs 25,000 crore. The session is going to be the last before the state goes to polls. Though no formal announcement has yet been made, senior BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy maintained the party apparatus is fully prepared. “We do not rule out the possibility that Assembly elections will be advanced in Odisha. In such an eventuality, the state will go to polls along with four others in December. However, Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik will take a final call on this,” he added. Stating that early Assembly elections will favour the BJD, Satpathy said the party has the support of the people because of pro-people schemes launched by the state government. However, former union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi questioned the rationale behind conducting early Assembly elections. Stating separate elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha will entail significant expenditure, Sarangi said it will hamper development works because of the imposition of a model code of conduct. “But the BJP is always prepared to face early elections,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress whip in the Assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati told media persons his party is also prepared for early elections. Organisational meetings are being held for the last three days in the presence of national leaders to prepare the party for the polls, he added.