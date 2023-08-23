Home States Odisha

Amid early poll buzz, Odisha Assembly likely to meet from September 26

Stating that early Assembly elections will favour the BJD, Amar Prasad Satpathy said the party has the support of the people because of pro-people schemes launched by the state government. 

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of early elections in Odisha, the state Assembly is likely to be convened on September 26. Official sources said the Assembly will meet only for four to five days during which the state government will place the supplementary budget of around Rs 25,000 crore. The session is going to be the last before the state goes to polls.

Though no formal announcement has yet been made, senior BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy maintained the party apparatus is fully prepared. “We do not rule out the possibility that Assembly elections will be advanced in Odisha. In such an eventuality, the state will go to polls along with four others in December. However, Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik will take a final call on this,” he added.

Stating that early Assembly elections will favour the BJD, Satpathy said the party has the support of the people because of pro-people schemes launched by the state government.  However, former union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi questioned the rationale behind conducting early Assembly elections. Stating separate elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha will entail significant expenditure, Sarangi said it will hamper development works because of the imposition of a model code of conduct. “But the BJP is always prepared to face early elections,” he added.

Congress whip in the Assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati told media persons his party is also prepared for early elections. Organisational meetings are being held for the last three days in the presence of national leaders to prepare the party for the polls, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Odisha Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp