Home States Odisha

Expelled BJD leader, physical education teacher held

Police have also collected sufficient evidence including electronics, CDR, statements of witnesses, etc during the probe.

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sarat Nayak

Expelled BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Tuesday arrested expelled BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak and physical education teacher (PET) of Gokan High School Anupam Ray for their alleged involvement in the mysterious death of a Class X student of the institution.

Nayak is also the president of the school management committee. SP, Cuttack (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda said after an audio clip in which Nayak can be heard demanding Rs 70,000 for suppressing the case went viral, a high-level probe was initiated into the case by an additional SP. Based on facts that came to the fore during the investigation, police suo motu registered a case at Mahanga police station under sections 305, 354(B), 385, 201 of IPC and section 12 of the POCSO Act and arrested the two after ascertaining their involvement in the matter.  

“PET Anupam Ray had created such a circumstance that the girl was forced to commit suicide while Sarat Nayak who despite being aware that Anupam was responsible for the student’s unnatural death had demanded money from his mother to destroy evidence. Both the accused were forwarded to the court after their arrest,” said Panda.

Police have also collected sufficient evidence including electronics, CDR, statements of witnesses, etc during the probe. Further investigation into the case is being carried out by a lady DSP, he said.  The 15-year-old deceased of Sukuapada village, who was studying in Class X at Gokan High School, allegedly had an affair with the PET who was reportedly staying in her house on rent. When her parents came to know about their relationship, they ousted the teacher from the house.

The girl then stopped coming to school and was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 18.
Later, an audio clip had gone viral where the expelled BJD leader can be heard telling the teacher’s mother that the body of the girl was cremated without a postmortem.

He can be heard demanding Rs 70,000 from her for paying it to Salepur SDPO, Mahanga IIC and some local news reporters. After the clip went viral, police grilled Ray and his mother Bijaylaxmi at Cheliagarh village in Jagatsinghpur. Nayak was also brought under the purview of investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJDPOCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp