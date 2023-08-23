Hembram seeks Odisha CM intervention for veterinary varsity, revival of hospitals

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Stressing the need to revive the ayurvedic medical college and hospital (MCH) and homoeopathic MCH in Mayurbhanj besides setting up a veterinary university at Kathpal in Baripada block, former Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembram sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday.

Hembram sent a memorandum to the chief minister and 5T secretary VK Pandian pointing out that the two MCHs have remained closed for over 10 years now. “Both the medical institutions had produced a good number of ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors when they were operational and hence there’s a need to revive them in the best interest of the people of the district,” she stated.

Expressing concern over the shortage of doctors at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada, the former Rajya Sabha member highlighted the need to fill up the vacant doctor posts there as not only people of the district but those of West Bengal, Jharkhand and others from Balasore district depended on the hospital for their health issues.

She further gave a proposal for the opening of PG subjects in the medical college for the 2024-25 session. She said Mayurbhanj had a large forest land under it including the Similipal Tiger Reserve which can be utilised for the plantation of medicinal plants and as per their availability, ayurvedic medicinal industries could be set up in the district.

Hembram further requested the government to prepare a master plan in association with the Forest Department where the forest land could be used for the production of ayurvedic medicines besides the establishment of a zoo at Lulung under the Baripada range of the forest division.

Regarding the veterinary university, she requested the CM to utilise buildings and lands in Kathpal that were lying abandoned.“A vast area of land and buildings are available at Kathpal dairy farm but they are presently lying unused. Once a veterinary university is set up, it will benefit people of the district and generate employment opportunities,” she added.

