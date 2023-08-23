Mega pipe water projects worth Rs 922 crore in Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mega pipe water supply projects worth Rs 922 crore will be implemented in different places of the Khurda district from January 2024 onwards. 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various development projects in the district on Tuesday. The mega pipe water projects are being implemented in Begunia, Bolgarh, Tangi, Khurda, Banpur and Chilika blocks.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure the quality of work and timely completion of projects. Besides, the 5T secretary reviewed the progress of the integrated development plan of Ugratara Shakti Pitha temple at a cost of Rs 19 crore at Tangi and the development of Maa Bhagabati temple at a cost of Rs 19 crore at Banpur.

Implementation of several other important projects including the construction of a fish landing centre at Kalupadaghat in Tangi and Sorana in Chilika, the new CHC in Banpur, Biju Patnaik indoor stadium at Banpur and Balugaon were also reviewed. The projects will be completed in phases from August 2023 onwards.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of the water supply projects with an expenditure of Rs 16 crore in Balugaon and Banpur NACs. The projects will be completed soon. He informed people regarding the sanction of construction of the Nirakarpur bridge at a cost of Rs 58 crore in Tangi block and a new 132/33 KV grid substation with an expenditure of Rs 52 crore at Bolgarh. The grid substation will address low voltage issues in Bolgarh and Begunia blocks.

During the day, the 5T secretary participated in public grievance meetings at Begunia, Khurda and Banpur. He discussed with the collector regarding land patta settlement issues highlighted by some petitioners at Khurda. He directed the district administration to ensure early resolution in this regard.

