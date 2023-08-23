Home States Odisha

NAPM urges Odisha CM to quash cases against tribal leaders

The alliance has demanded to drop all charges and quash FIR against the Adivasi leaders and supporters of NSS, make public the whereabouts of persons detained/arrested in August and more.

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) along with several democratic organisations have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to quash cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions of the IPC against tribal leaders of Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti (NSS) and their supporters.

Outraged over the action against the tribal leaders, NAPM brought to the notice of the chief minister that the NSS spokesperson was threatened, hit and slapped multiple times during his detention in police custody.  

“Lathis and axe which many Dongria Kondh adivasis traditionally carry have been cited as a ground for registering cases under UAPA. Linking the NSS to left-wing extremism is completely unfounded. We condemn the abuse of law and brazen attack on the right of the democratic movement to peaceful resistance,” said NAPM leader Prafulla Samantara.

The alliance has demanded to drop all charges and quash FIR against the Adivasi leaders and supporters of NSS, make public the whereabouts of persons detained/arrested in August and details of pending cases against them and institute a fair inquiry into the questionable FIR against Krushna Sikaka in 2018 and immediate release of jailed leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA National Alliance of People’s MovementsNiyamgiri Surakhya Samiti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp