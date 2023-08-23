NAPM urges Odisha CM to quash cases against tribal leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) along with several democratic organisations have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to quash cases registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other stringent provisions of the IPC against tribal leaders of Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti (NSS) and their supporters.

Outraged over the action against the tribal leaders, NAPM brought to the notice of the chief minister that the NSS spokesperson was threatened, hit and slapped multiple times during his detention in police custody.

“Lathis and axe which many Dongria Kondh adivasis traditionally carry have been cited as a ground for registering cases under UAPA. Linking the NSS to left-wing extremism is completely unfounded. We condemn the abuse of law and brazen attack on the right of the democratic movement to peaceful resistance,” said NAPM leader Prafulla Samantara.

The alliance has demanded to drop all charges and quash FIR against the Adivasi leaders and supporters of NSS, make public the whereabouts of persons detained/arrested in August and details of pending cases against them and institute a fair inquiry into the questionable FIR against Krushna Sikaka in 2018 and immediate release of jailed leaders.

