Two rooms and a verandah in UP school serve 115 students

UMERKOTE: It has been more than 50 years since a primary school under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district started functioning but in the absence of infrastructure and teachers, the institution having more than 115 students on roll is today struggling for survival.

Baharkarmari government primary school was established in 1972 in the village having classes I to V. Later, in 2006-07, it was accorded the status of an upper primary school with the addition of classes up to VIII. However, neither the school’s infrastructure was upgraded nor teachers were posted as per requirement.

Sources said, there are only two classrooms used for teaching children of all eight classes. While in one classroom, students from classes I, II and III are taught, in another classroom, classes IV, V and VI are held. Due to lack of space, students of classes VII and VIII are forced to study in the school verandah.

Students from Dakarikot, Gaibandha, Dahimal, Bhitorokarmari and Lahandasil villages in the periphery come to the school to study. Despite complaints to the authorities concerned no action was taken to provide infrastructure and teachers, and guardians have started sending their wards to other schools nearby.

Similarly, for six sanctioned posts of teachers in the school, there are only four who look after the needs of all the eight classes.“We demand basic classrooms and teachers in the school. If these are not met, we will take up the protest route,” said the guardians of the students.

Contacted, Jharigaon block education officer (BEO) Jagannath Dharua said, necessary steps will be taken to solve the problem as soon as possible. “We have already apprised the problems to the higher-ups,” Dharua further stated.

