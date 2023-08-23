Vigilance files 5,000 page chargesheet against Abhay Kant Pathak, son

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance directorate on Tuesday filed a 5,000-page chargesheet against former IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash over the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against them in 2020.

The charge sheet, filed by the anti-corruption wing before Special Judge, Vigilance here, documents detailed evidence against Pathak senior regarding alleged possession of disproportionate assets and his son for abetting the offence.

Vigilance had registered a case against Pathak, the then additional PCCF, in November 2020 for allegedly amassing ill-gotten wealth disproportionate to a known source of his income. “Pathak had been found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 14.25 crore after the investigation.

Similarly, cash deposits of over Rs 10 crore and account transfers of around Rs 5 crore in different bank accounts of Pathak and his son had also been found during the investigation. Both of them failed to provide a satisfactory explanation in this regard,” an official from the anti-graft agency said. House searches were conducted at 16 far-flung areas including seven places in Odisha, two in Bihar and six in Mumbai and Pune and one in Rajasthan to collect relevant materials.

